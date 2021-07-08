Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Henson, 87, died July 6, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Henson was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Giles County, and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved gardening, reading her scriptures, was a great cook, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She is preceded in death by husband Melvin Ansley Henson; parents, Bernice Lee Watkins and Myrtle Bessie Mae Watkins Price; sisters, Katherine Chapman, Lacy Adcock, Bet Chapman, Daisy Richardson, Nola Jane Watkins; and brothers, Guy Watkins, Elmer Watkins, Duncan Watkins and Carl Watkins.
Funeral services were July 8 at the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Angelia Grey, Mike Henson and wife Rosa, Rosemary Rose and husband Mike, all of Pulaski, Cindy Baxter and husband Butch of Lawrenceburg, Allyson Henson of Carrolton, Ga., Emily Christian and husband Brian of Leoma; brothers, Tommy Watkins and wife Diane, Terry Watkins and wife Marie, Fagan Watkins and wife Betty, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Brandy Garner, Arron Baxter, Brandon Walls, Bethany Kennedy, Elizabeth Tatum, Wesley Floyd, Samantha Floyd, Sydney Phillips, Eric Henson, Olivia Henson, Marianna Bell; and eight great-grandchildren.
