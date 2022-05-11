Head of cattle for the week of May 10 — 343.
Male feeder classes were $2-$4 higher this week and female feeder classes were $2-$4 lower. Butcher cows and bulls continue to sell well for this time of year and were both firm to $2 higher this week. Hot weather is just around the corner and hay season is upon us.
Feeder Classes
Bulls and Steers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.85-$2.07; medium & large No. 2, $1.65-$1.85; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.75-$1.95; medium & large No. 2, $1.55-$1.75; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.65-$1.84; medium & large No. 2, $1.45-$1.65; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.56-$1.74; medium & large No. 2, $1.45-$1.55; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.45-$1.60; medium & large No. 2, $1.25-$1.45; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $1.01-$1.31.
Heifers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.50-$1.60; medium & large No. 2, $1.40-$1.50; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.47-$1.60; medium & large No. 2, $1.35-$1.45; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.43-$1.59; medium & large No. 2, $1.25-$1.42; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.35-$1.50; medium & large No. 2, $1.12-$1.35; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.25-$1.36; medium & large No. 2, $1.15-$1.25; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.23-$1.34; medium & large No. 2, $1.05-$1.23.
Slaughter Classes
Cows: breakers, high dressing, $0.78-$0.84; low dressing, $0.62-$0.70; boners, high dressing, $0.77-$0.87; low dressing, $0.67-$0.75; lean, high dressing, $0.65-$0.70; low dressing, $0.35-$0.60.
Bulls: high dressing, $1-$1.08; low dressing, $0.80-$0.95.
Replacement Cows
Bred: young, n/a; middle-aged, $650-$900.
Pairs: young, $1,100-$1,200; middle-aged to aged, $680-$1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.