Head of cattle for the week of May 4 — 311.

Steer and bull calves were $4-$6 lower, heifer calves were $3-$5 lower and butcher cows and bulls were $2 lower.

Feeder Classes

Bulls and Steers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $1.45-$1.52; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.54-$1.65; medium & large No. 2, $1.40-$1.54; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.37-$1.59; medium & large No. 2, $1.27-$1.37; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.32-$1.46; medium & large No. 2, $1.21-$1.32; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.25-$1.36; medium & large No. 2, $1.17-$1.24; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $0.90-$1.16.  

Heifers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $1.15-$1.35; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.30-$1.45; medium & large No. 2, $1.25-$1.35; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.25-$1.30; medium & large No. 2, $1.20-$1.25; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.20-$1.28; medium & large No. 2, $1.10-$1.20; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.15-$1.25; medium & large No. 2, $1.05-$1.15; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $0.90-$1.10.

Slaughter Classes

Cows: breakers, high dressing, $0.62-$0.70; low dressing, $0.57-$0.62; boners, high dressing, $0.64-$0.71; low dressing, $0.52-$0.64; lean, high dressing, n/a; low dressing, $0.35-$0.45.

Bulls: high dressing, $0.92-$0.94; low dressing, $0.82-$0.92.

Replacement Cows

Bred: young, $875-$980; middle-aged, $750-$875.

Pairs: young, $900-$1,050; middle-aged to aged, $800-$900.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.