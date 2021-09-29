Head of cattle for the week of Sept. 28 — 601.
Male feeder classes were $4-$6 lower and heifer classes were $2-$4 lower. Slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower and slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower.
Feeder Classes
Bulls and Steers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $1.35-$1.55; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.45-$1.54; medium & large No. 2, $1.28-$1.45; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.39-$1.51; medium & large No. 2, $1.28-$1.39; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.22-$1.37; medium & large No. 2, $1.18-$1.22; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.25-$1.39; medium & large No. 2, $1.05-$1.25; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.19-$1.26; medium & large No. 2, $0.90-$1.19.
Heifers: 200-300 pounds, medium & large No. 1, n/a; medium & large No. 2, $1.20-$1.40; 300-400 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.25-$1.40; medium & large No. 2, $1.20-$1.25; 400-500 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.22-$1.34; medium & large No. 2, $1.15-$1.22; 500-600 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.19-$1.25; medium & large No. 2, $1.07-$1.19; 600-700 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.08-$1.23; medium & large No. 2, $0.90-$1.08; 700-800 pounds, medium & large No. 1, $1.05-$1.18; medium & large No. 2, $0.80-$1.05.
Slaughter Classes
Cows: breakers, high dressing, $0.58-$0.65; low dressing, $0.50-$0.60; boners, high dressing, $0.59-$0.66; low dressing, $0.48-$0.55; lean, high dressing, $0.45-$0.54; low dressing, $.35-$0.45.
Bulls: high dressing, $0.90-$0.94; low dressing, $0.70-$0.90.
Replacement Cows
Bred: young, $760-$1,000; middle-aged, $700-$900.
Pairs: young, n/a; middle-aged to aged, n/a.
Blue Grass Video Sale
56 steers at 680 pounds, $155.20; 57 steers at 740 pounds, $148.50; 58 steers at 840 pounds, $147.75; 59 heifers at 675 pounds, $142; 60 heifers at 750 pounds, $136.75.
