Nationwide shortages refer to much more than products not being on shelves but also essential employees being stretched out in an attempt to cover empty shifts or seats of vacant workers.
An attempt to address the ongoing shortage of EMS personnel will be among the items considered when the Giles County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday, March 21, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The Giles County Ambulance Committee heard recently that Giles County has not been the only county struggling to fill the open slots of emergency personnel, and often only three out of five ambulances have had someone to man them.
County Executive Melissa Greene said the county has gotten state approval to use “drivers” to help out during these critical times.
“They still have to go through some training in order to drive the ambulance but basically they could not touch any patient at all,” Greene said. “They could just drive for our paramedics and our EMTs to be in the back. That has helped significantly.”
This is only however, a “temporary fix” that applies through May 18, she said, adding that it is unknown if it will be extended or not.
“These people have full-time jobs elsewhere,” Greene said. “They have just stepped up to help Giles County because they live here, their family is here, their friends are here. I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to these men and women who are driving for us right now.”
The committee once again discussed ways to attract emergency
personnel to fill these vacancies.
Greene said she had met with Giles County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Roy Griggs and EMS Administrative Assistant Chastity Hobbs to talk about those possibilities which included hourly wage increases that would total approximately $435,000 or changing the shifts from 24 hours on and 48 off to 24 hours on and off for 72 hours.
“One of our biggest problems we have right now is just they’re burnt out,” Greene said. “They don’t get a break. Even with 48 hours break, they’re worn out. They are tired.”
Greene said the gross pay would stay the same with this option and would only change their hours.
“By changing the schedule, that gives us something different from every other county, other than Rutherford County,” Ambulance Committee Chairman David Wamble said. “We’ve been chasing the money every year since I’ve been on this commission. We are chasing the money from other counties.”
Wamble said offering this schedule would “set us apart and attract employees.”
The committee heard the budget did not have enough to cover a wage increase across the board.
Greene said the schedule change would require three additional employees but would only cost $200,000 compared to the $435,000.
Griggs said some of his employees have come to him to request this change in the shifts.
Commissioner Mike Cesarini asked about getting with the surrounding counties and discussing sharing employees instead of competing for them and finding a permanent solution.
Greene said that she and Griggs have meetings with the other county mayors and EMS directors, and they are having the same struggles that have come along since COVID.
“Let’s make an effort and let these people know that we are concerned, and the county knows that we are trying to do something to help,” Commissioner Rose Yvonne Brown said.
The committee recommendation to hire three additional employees for the change to the 24/72 schedule is on the commission’s agenda for next week.
Budget Committee
The budget committee approved several items to go to the full commission next week. Those items include improvements to the animal shelter for $12,000, the three additional employees for the ambulance service and up to an additional $500,000 to Pulaski Electric System (PES) for a broadband grant match.
Other items to be considered when the full commission meets next week are:
• Participation in the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) purchasing agreement cooperative to get school supplies, office supplies, etc. at competitive prices.
• Various budget amendments.
• Authorizing the partial closing of Hidden Hollow Road.
