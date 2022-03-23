Giles County government has passed its annual audit with no findings reported by the state for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“We have audited the basic financial statements of Giles County as of and for the year ended June 30, 2021,” the Summary of Audit Findings states. “Our audit resulted in no findings.”
Each year state auditors examine the accounting practices of county offices and issue any findings of irregularities or
concerns in how county finances are accounted for, if there are any found.
“We have a pretty good track record,” Moore-Sumners said. “Sometimes we’re strict on how we do things, but this is what we get when we follow the rules.”
County Commissioner Erin Curry, who previously served as the budget committee chairperson, commended Moore-Sumners and the county’s department heads for their hard work in following state guidelines on properly handling the county’s funds.
Moore-Sumners said the audit is very detailed and is a good resource to find out how county government operates as far as accounting is concerned.
Giles County’s audit can be found online by visiting comptroller.tn.gov, clicking on “Find a Report” and searching for Giles County.
Full Commission
The audit findings were announced at an Audit Committee meeting following Monday’s Giles County Commission meeting.
At its monthly meeting, the county commission:
• Approved giving the Giles County Senior Citizens Center $5,000 to pay for a part-time assistant that has been hired to help at the center.
• Approved a budget amendment and resolution authorizing $135,000 for probation monitoring and legal fees related to the consent decree from a probation lawsuit settlement.
County Attorney Lucy Henson said only one company presented a proposal for the monitoring of Giles County’s court and jail systems to ensure the terms of the consent decree are being followed over the next three years.
• Approved leasing property owned by the county at Exit 14 for hay rights for $340 per
year.
• Approved budget amendments for county, highway and school funds.
• Approved committing up to an additional $500,000 of county funds to PES Energize for the purpose of a Broadband Infrastructure TN ECD BB Grant match.
• Approved participation in the U.S. General Services Administration Purchasing Agreement.
• Approved the partial closing of Hidden Hollow Road.
• Approved new Notary Publics At Large and two members to the Giles County Equalization Board.
