Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for April 13, 2023.
Ben Edward Adams; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Jerika Leeann Beegle; violation of youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products act; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Thomas Dewayne Bennich; criminal trespass; dismissed.
Daven Bezotte; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/causal exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Shamblee Annette Chandler; public intoxication; contempt; sentenced to 10 days.
Willie Coleman; failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Michael Conner; simple possession/casual exchange, casual exchange of a schedule IV drug, legend drug violation, vandalism, contraband in a penal facility; bound over to grand jury.
Anna Curry; failure to appear; dismissed.
Becky L. Frazier; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Gary Gardner; 9-1-1 calls in non-emergency situations prohibited; retired six months.
Elaina Gill; passing worthless checks; dismissed.
Samantha Gonzalez; public intoxication; retired 30 days.
Elijah Cole Goodman; violation of financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Driving on suspended license not prosecuted.
Michael Jeffery Hawks; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Gloria D. Humphrey; allowing dogs to run at large; retired 11 months 29 days.
Manuel V. Marquez; assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Steven Lee Medley; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, registration expired; simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia retired 11 months 29 days. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Steven Rodgers; criminal trespass; dismissed.
Angelic Saksa; failure to appear, two counts simple possession/casual exchange, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, meth possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
William Logan Scroggins; meth possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear; meth possession/casual exchange amended to simple possession, sentenced to 50 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 50 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Windol Troy Storey; violation of protection order; dismissed.
Sean Young; shoplifting; sentenced to 15 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.