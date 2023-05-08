Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for April 20, 2023.
Mcosi Michiel Ali-Williams; unlawful possession of a weapon; bound over to grand jury.
Zachary Michael Allred; residential and work restrictions; bound over to grand jury.
Kamden Drake Ayers; driving while license suspended; amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Seth R. Carpenter; violation of youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products act; dismissed.
Alyssa Coppola; violation of financial responsibility law, failure to yield right of way; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Failure to yield right of way not prosecuted.
Robert Edward Fletcher; aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Drevonte C. Garrett; simple possession/casual exchange; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Thomas Hargrove Jr.; three counts shoplifting; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay restitution.
Crystal Marie Helton; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Justin Kilpatric; six counts aggravated cruelty to animals; bound over to grand jury.
Ethan Kingsley Lovell; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Brett Michael Lyons; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Malachi Christian Martin; criminal trespass; sentenced to 14 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Robert Allen Mayo Jr.; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Robert Edward McGee; failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, meth possession/casual exchange, simple possession/casual exchange; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. Meth possession/casual exchange amended to simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jordan Rodrigues; violation of seatbelt law, driving while license suspended; violation of seatbelt law not prosecuted. Driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Margaret D. Roell; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Rickey Shrader; simple possession/casual exchange, simple possession of meth, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended; for simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served. For simple possession, sentenced to 15 days. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to two days. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Clay Austin Staggs; shoplifting; sentenced to 50 hours community service.
Samantha Vernon; driving without a license; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
