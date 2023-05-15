Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for April 27, 2023.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for April 27, 2023.
Kelsey Sheria Clayton; two counts shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Kirby Davis; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Terry Lee Dillard; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. Driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Ahmaad Rashawn Fletcher; domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Adrian Donald Gautney; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. Driving while license revoked not prosecuted.
Stewart Manuel Garcia-Harvey Holden; public intoxication, use of controlled access highway; not prosecuted.
Johnathan Kody Jamison; shoplifting, failure to appear; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Brenda Kay Johnson; four counts tobacco or vapor product sales to minors, underage sell of alcohol; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 40 hours community service.
Justin Ray Jones; domestic assault, evading arrest; dismissed.
Maciah Dillon King; two counts failure to appear, reckless driving, two counts driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, speeding; for first count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For reckless driving, sentenced to five days, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. First count driving while license suspended and speeding dismissed. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
David P. Lovell; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Tabitha Dale McCall; two counts shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Travis L. Reynolds; theft, criminal trespass; dismissed.
Michael Douglas Scheffler; reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Latonya Seay; assault; dismissed.
Quinelius Dashon Threat; resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
Barry H. Young; cruelty to animals; retired three months.
