Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for April 6, 2023.
Dequan Ballentine; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, employ a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; bound over to grand jury.
Krystal A. Chambers; violation of seat belt law, violation of child restraint law, driving without a license; for violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $30. For violation of child restraint law, ordered to pay $30 plus court costs. Driving without a license dismissed.
Cody G. Clark; simple possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violation; for simple possession of fentanyl, sentenced to 200 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Elizabeth Danielle Colston; possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism; for possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 45 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes. For vandalism, sentenced to 45 hours community service.
Savannah Faith Craig; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $25. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Lane Evans; underage DUI, driving on the right; bound over to grand jury
Glen Holt; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, violation of seat belt law; for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Shanae Cecilia Houston; driving while license suspended; amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Bryce Anthony McCray; assault, indecent exposure, domestic assault, mailbox vandalism, offense of mitigated criminal littering, vandalism, criminal trespass, aggravated burglary; mailbox vandalism not prosecuted. Criminal trespass dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Gary Bernard Puryear; violation of move over law; dismissed on payment of court costs.
Michael Ray Rakestraw; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Ronnie Allante Randolph; simple possession/casual exchange; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Alicia Marie Thompson; failure to appear; sentenced to 15 days.
Corey Len Wharton; driving while license suspended, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of open container law, violation of light law; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted. All remaining charges dismissed.
Brandon Kiel Williams; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession/casual exchange retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Marcus Williams; meth violation with intent, driving while license revoked, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, unlawful possession without prescription; bound over to grand jury.
