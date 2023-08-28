Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 10, 2023.
Richard Cordale Brown; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days.
Robert Edward Burr; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Stacey Lamar Cross; aggravated assault, domestic assault; dismissed.
Larry Dewayne Dial; shoplifting; sentenced to 14 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jeremy D. Gardner; cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct; bound over to grand jury.
Camie Garner; schedule VI drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Justin Hammond; possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, evading arrest, expired registration, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Melissa Kaye Hutton; two counts shoplifting; for first count, sentenced to 40 hours community service. Remaining count not prosecuted.
Shane Lillis; assault; retired 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order.
Curtis L. Lovell; aggravated assault, assault; bound over to grand jury.
Randall Blake Luffman; domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Darrell Edward Martin; possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Ryan Riggins; two counts theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Michael Rose; violation of protection order; sentenced to 45 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order.
Marvin Small; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Colton Lane Toombs; domestic assault, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Tracenta Kenya Williams; contraband in a penal facility, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, theft of a firearm; bound over to grand jury.
