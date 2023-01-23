Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 11, 2022.

Robert Lee Bigwitch; domestic assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; violation of protection order and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony not prosecuted. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.

Tags

Load comments