Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 11, 2022.
Robert Lee Bigwitch; domestic assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; violation of protection order and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony not prosecuted. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Rasteven Brooks; two counts failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, meth possession/casual exchange; for each count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. For simple possession/casual exchange, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Phillip Marshall Bugg; two counts failure to appear, second offense driving while license revoked, driving while license suspended, drag racing; for first count failure to appear, sentenced to 20 days, ordered to pay court costs. For second count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For second offense driving while license revoked, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For drag racing, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Blake Howard Ray Burgess; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Omar Sherief Burks; speeding, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; for speeding, ordered to pay $2 plus court costs. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Melaisha Driver; three counts shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Sheena Leigh Garner; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service.
Gregory Lee Gordon; speeding, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Christine Nicole Hamblin; driving while license suspended, violation of move over law, failure to appear on citation; driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of move over law, ordered to pay $200 plus court costs. For failure to appear on citation, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Charles Kenneth Handschug; domestic assault, aggravated assault; not prosecuted.
Elizabeth E. Harrington; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Tyler David Henry; criminal trespass; failed to appear in court.
Gustavo Hernandez-Lopez; public intoxication; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Bruce Evan Hicks; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Michael Thomas Kelly; violation of protection order, speeding, failure to appear; violation of protection order not prosecuted. For speeding, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. Failure to appear bound over to grand jury.
Harley A. Lee; meth possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Sean Taz Lewis; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Aaron Thomas McClure; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law; abated by death.
Bryce Anthony McCray; criminal trespass; failed to appear in court.
Jose Alfredo Pantzay; public intoxication; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Gerald William Pearce; fugitive from justice; dismissed.
Jerry W. Pope Jr.; domestic assault; dismissed.
Mark Edgar Seay; two counts shoplifting, driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Ashley Marie Stone; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Mckenzie Storey; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Kensley Thornton; assault; dismissed.
Ramiro Flores Verduzco; public intoxication, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
David Wayne Wilburn; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order.
