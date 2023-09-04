Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 17, 2023.
Lyndon Abernathy; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Joey Wayne Acton; vandalism-facilitation, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jeremiah Ashworth; domestic assault, aggravated assault, false imprisonment; bound over to grand jury.
Jason Barlar; violent offender own/possess a vicious dog; bound over to grand jury.
Joseph Baxter; public intoxication; sentenced to time served.
Michelle Lea Beets; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Amanda N. Bentley; driving while license revoked, failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Syvaghiona Bridgeforth; shoplifting; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Terry Coffey; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
John Oliver Ezell; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 45 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Richard Evans Graves; two counts shoplifting; sentenced to 60 hours community service.
Jeremy Blake Hasting; possession of drug paraphernalia, meth violation with intent, driving while in possession of meth, two counts driving while license revoked, failure to appear; for first count driving on revoked, ordered to pay $50. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. All remaining charges dismissed.
Matthew Ashtin Hicks; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 45 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Nicole Jackson; false reports to officer; not prosecuted.
Daniel Duane James Jr.; first offense DUI, schedule I drug violation, schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of open container law; bound over to grand jury.
Timothy Allen Jones; domestic assault; not prosecuted.
Charles Madinger; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Everett Blake Mark; simple possession/casual exchange; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Marlon Rodolfo Cabrera Moreno; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, improper use of vehicle registration; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Bradley D. Parker; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
William Michael Phillips; two counts schedule II drug violation, meth violation with intent, schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Jacob L. Pierce; evading arrest, theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
John Christopher Rowland Jr.; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Jeremy Scott Sanders; meth possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Anita Patricia Smith; first offense DUI, duty to render aid and give information, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to give immediate notice of an accident; bound over to grand jury.
Tiffany D. Townsend; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Christopher Cody Usery; aggravated assault; not prosecuted.
Jeffery Joe Wilburn; two counts driving while license suspended, two counts violation of financial responsibility law, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway, violation of muffler law, two counts failure to appear, violation of seat belt law; for first count driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 hours community service. For each count violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For first count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Carrie Michelle Wood; public intoxication; dismissed.
Jessica Worster; schedule II drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Theresa Marie Zunter; violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For driving without a license, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
