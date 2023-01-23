Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 18, 2022.
Zachary Houston Cantrell; interference with emergency calls, false imprisonment, assault; for interference with emergency calls, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days. All remaining charges dismissed.
Dana Carole Cothren; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, meth possession/casual exchange; no disposition available.
Leonardo A. Favele Jr.; leaving the scene of an with property damage, failure of driver to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, two counts driving while license revoked, duty to render aid and give information, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, violation of financial responsibility law, false report of an accident, criminal impersonation; for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For failure of driver to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, sentenced to 40 hours community service. Two counts driving while license revoked not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $35. For false report of an accident, sentenced to 40 hours community service, loss of license for one year, ordered to pay court costs. For criminal impersonation, sentenced to 48 hours, ordered to perform 40 hours community service. All remaining charges dismissed.
Jason Ryan Frakes; failure to appear, theft of property; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Larry Eugene Gatlin; domestic assault; amended to disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay costs.
Sandra Michelle Hendley; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, meth possession/casual exchange, two counts driving while license suspended, simple possession/casual exchange; for meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For two counts driving while license suspended, sentenced to 40 hours community service. For simple possession/casual exchange, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Johnathan Kody Jamison; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Deangelo Johnson; driving while license suspended; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Jason Lee Kelley; domestic assault; dismissed.
Sean Taz Lewis; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; no disposition available.
Anthony P. Manganiello; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Jarvis Rashad Marks; domestic assault; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Rebecca Elaine Moore; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. For shoplifting, sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Joseph Harold Pickens; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Timothy Boyd Rowe; criminal trespass; failed to appear in court.
Tikenya Thomas; four counts harassment; for three counts, issued no contact order, bound over to grand jury. Fourth count not prosecuted.
Christopher Lee Thompson; resisting stop/arrest/search, disorderly conduct; for resisting stop/arrest/search, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay costs. For disorderly conduct, ordered to pay $50.
Laura Jane Wiser; meth possession/casual exchange, legend drug; bound over to grand jury.
