Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 24, 2023.

James Daniel Aaron; aggravated criminal trespass, false reports to officer, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, burning personal property/land; aggravated criminal trespass and burning personal property/land bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges not prosecuted.

Tags

Load comments