Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 24, 2023.
James Daniel Aaron; aggravated criminal trespass, false reports to officer, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, burning personal property/land; aggravated criminal trespass and burning personal property/land bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Chuck Boggs; theft of property; not prosecuted.
James Epley; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 12 days with credit for time served.
Joshua A. Garner; meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Rebecca Lorene Haggard; sale of alcohol to a minor, tobacco or vapor product sales to minors; retired three months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Micheal Jeffery Hawks; burglary, aggravated criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury.
Charles William Holcomb; burglary-auto, two counts theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Wesley Keith Hubbell; especially aggravated robbery; bound over to grand jury.
Ginger Michelle Johnson; aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
William Kenneth Loveless; assault on a first responder, resisting stop/arrest/search, public intoxication, disorderly conduct; for resisting stop/arrest/search and disorderly conduct, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Amelia Owens; domestic assault; dismissed.
John Henry Rhinehart; assault; bound over to grand jury.
Frank Murphy Watson III; coercion of a witness, aggravated assault, vandalism, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
