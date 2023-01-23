Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 25, 2022.
Tracy Lynn Brown; domestic assault; dismissed.
Seth Cunningham; criminal trespass, stalking, failure to appear; for failure to appear, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Joshua Sean Escobar; theft; dismissed.
Keaton Alexander Gardner; theft, aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon; failed to appear in court.
Timothy Merl Green; two counts simple possession/casual exchange, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, legend drug violation, domestic assault, violation of light law, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Keevian Harney; resisting stop/arrest/search, simple possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Carlton Howell; two counts driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear; first count driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, sentenced to 20 hours community service. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For failure to appear, sentenced to four days. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Semona Renae Keith; aggravated assault, domestic assault; dismissed.
Charles Madinger; driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility law; driving while license revoked not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Justin Allen Miller; unlawful possession of a weapon; failed to appear in court.
William Walker Murphy; child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Ralph Patterson Jr.; failure to appear, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Sam Edward Peoples; public intoxication, criminal trespass, indecent exposure; public intoxication not prosecuted. For criminal trespass, sentenced to 19 days, issued no contact order. For indecent exposure, sentenced to 19 days, ordered to perform 20 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Hurbert Schmidt; domestic assault; retired six months.
Devante Trevonne Spencer; statutory rape; bound over to grand jury.
Henry Dakota Taylor; two counts failure to appear, driving while license suspended; bound over to grand jury.
Samantha Vernon; child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
