Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 3, 2023.
Jeremy Clinton Adams; violation of light law, violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device; violation of light law not prosecuted. For violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device, sentenced to 48 hours, ordered to pay court costs.
Beau M. Bennett; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Leonel Cruz Carmona; child abuse/neglect/endangerment, domestic assault; child abuse/neglect/endangerment dismissed. For domestic assault, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Javris Chavours; speeding, driving while license revoked, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jadyn T. Daily; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Dyllin Johnston Dale; speeding, reckless driving, violation of financial responsibility law; violation of financial responsibility law dismissed. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Kelaysia Janae Fleming; false report of an accident; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Rickie Lee Fugate; second offense DUI, reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Billy Alexander Holder; domestic assault, aggravated assault, false imprisonment; bound over to grand jury.
Antonio Chavez Kinslow; driving without a license, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; for driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Tracy McGee; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Hector R. Ochoa; speeding; ordered to pay $2 plus court costs.
Matthew Michael Paulson; violation of light law, driving without a license; violation of light law dismissed. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Jontez Lamont Pipkins; violation of light law, no driver license in possession, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of light law, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. No driver license in possession dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
William Lewis Reynolds Jr.; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 250 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Joshua Ross; reckless driving, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway; for reckless driving, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. Speeding not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Thomas Darrell Walls; theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person; issued no contact order, bound over to grand jury.
