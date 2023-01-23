Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Aug. 4, 2022.
Tywan Garcia Armstrong; failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law; for failure to exercise due care, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. Violation of financial responsibility law dismissed.
James Edgar Baker; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Donovan K. Bates; registration expired, CDL required, registration taxes for freight motor vehicle violation; for CDL required, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Quenton Donnell Braden; aggravated assault, vandalism, domestic assault, aggravated burglary; dismissed.
Demonteze Deshawn Bradley; state vehicle registration/plate violation; dismissed.
Jordan Ashley Brady; failure to exercise due care; failed to appear in court.
Alisha Danielle Dooley; speeding; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Rickey Scott Edwards; violation of financial responsibility law, two counts driving while license suspended, failure to appear; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $35. For two counts driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Joshua Adam Gaines; failure to appear, unlawful possession of a weapon, meth violation with intent, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia; failed to appear in court.
Lillian E. Greene; first offense DUI, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Dylan Gage Henson; assault; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Gary W. Humphries; speeding, driving without a license; failed to appear in court.
Troy Michael Leary; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Serina Elizabeth Medley; violation of financial responsibility law, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, simple possession/casual exchange; violation of financial responsibility law not prosecuted. For driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For simple possession/casual exchange, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Cleveland Rex Nash; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Jonna Rae Pepper; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Alicia Brianne Prather; violation of seat belt law; dismissed.
Angelic Saksa; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Nathan Sutton; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Jordana Thomas; casual exchange of a schedule I drug, burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Thomas Lee Whitman; meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Sean Matthew Young; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For shoplifting, sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.