Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 1, 2022.

Robert Wade Anerton; violation of light law, two counts driving without a license, failure to exercise due care; for failure to exercise due care, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For second count driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.

