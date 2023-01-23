Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 1, 2022.
Robert Wade Anerton; violation of light law, two counts driving without a license, failure to exercise due care; for failure to exercise due care, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For second count driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Enrique Viquez Arguedas; second offense DUI, driving while license revoked; bound over to grand jury.
Sharmaine La’Shae Barkus; speeding; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Trell Leroy Barnes; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Maryleigh M. Beaver; DUI by allowing; retired 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Cameron Seth Bishop; speeding, violation of light law, driving without a license, underage possession of alcohol, youth tobacco/hemp/vape products act violation; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. Violation of light law dismissed. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $20 plus court costs. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 15 hours.
Nivenson Boisronds; failure to obey traffic control device; dismissed on payment of court costs.
Timothy Alan Brabandt; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; first offense DUI bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges dismissed.
Alton Rashad Brown; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Derek Allen Bull; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Cory Burnett; first offense DUI, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Anna Claire Carvell; speeding, violation of light law, driver license address change required, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $2 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Richard Z. Christian; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Xmore Coleman II; first offense DUI, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; violation of financial responsibility law dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Michael Conner; meth violation with intent, possess/sell/barter/give away legend drug, tampering with evidence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Melaisha Driver; two counts shoplifting, failure to appear; failure to appear dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Timothy Shane Frost; driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, second offense DUI, motor vehicle trespass; bound over to grand jury.
Layla Michelle Gowder; driving while license revoked, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to 15 days, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Seth Michael Harris; meth violation with intent, possess/sell/barter/give away legend drug, tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Michael J. Hawks; meth possession/casual exchange, failure to appear; for meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Anthony D. Hester; speeding; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Richard Lynn Hicks; violation of seat belt law, driving while license suspended; for violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $10. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 35 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Shelby A. Holcomb; driving while license suspended, violation of child restraint law, violation of seat belt law; driving while license suspended dismissed. For violation of child restraint law, ordered to pay $25. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $10.
Jackie B. Johnson Jr.; driving while license suspended, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, written report of accident, violation of seat belt law, two counts failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 120 days, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, sentenced to 120 days, ordered to pay court costs. For reckless driving, sentenced to 120 days, ordered to pay court costs. For written report of accident, sentenced to 120 days, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Cedric Emil Jones; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
William M. Laxson; first offense DUI, violation of open container law, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic; bound over to grand jury.
Marty E. Mashburn; driving on the right, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of child restraint law, failure to exercise due care; failed to appear in court.
Jaylon Rashad Mastin; speeding; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Tamara Margarita Melendez; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired; failed to appear in court.
Eric Mack Miles; two counts failure to appear; for first count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Second count failure to appear not prosecuted.
Robbie L. Pierson; violation of light law, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of light law, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25.
Timothy Roger Region; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler Alexander Reynolds; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Jacob Doran Shelton; violation of seat belt law; failed to appear in court.
Leigh Ann Skillington; speeding, registration expired; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. Registration expired dismissed.
Kerry Lee Standhart; speeding; ordered to pay $2 plus court costs.
Merissa Sha Stinnett; driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; driving without a license not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25.
Shane Don Taylor; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked, assault, three counts violation of seat belt law, driving while license suspended, two counts simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent, schedule II drug violation; for first count possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 150 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For second count possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For first count violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For second count violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $35. For driving while license revoked, sentenced to 150 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Meth violation with intent amended to simple possession of meth, sentenced to 32 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Sandra Johnson Teeples; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Katherine C. Thomas; simple possession/casual exchange, underage driving while impaired, driving on the right; for simple possession/casual exchange, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For underage driving while impaired, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 40 hours community service, loss of license for one year, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Driving on the right dismissed.
Sondra Watkins; public intoxication, shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Corbin L. Werner; speeding, following too closely; failed to appear in court.
Summer Brooke Wilbanks; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, three counts violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway; for unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For each count violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $35. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, ordered to pay $20.
Jasmine Woodard; schedule IV drug violation , schedule III drug violation, contraband in a penal facility, meth possession/casual exchange, violation of protection order, resisting stop/arrest/search, possession of drug paraphernalia; for schedule III drug violation, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $750, plus court costs. For violation of protection order, sentenced to 100 days. For resisting stop/arrest/search, sentenced to six months. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Sheavonn Dominique Young; speeding, driving while license suspended; speeding dismissed. Driving while license suspended amended to driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
