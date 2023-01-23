Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 15, 2022.
Kelly Marie Arnold; casual exchange adult/minor of a schedule II drug; ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Michelle Shanaun Wright Banks; assault; bound over to grand jury.
Jessica L. Bost; possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drug violation, meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Joseph Eugene Bowen; vandalism; sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Shanon Andel Bugg; second offense driving while license revoked, sound amplification system in motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving, two counts violation of stop sign law; bound over to grand jury.
Chaldon Coleman; assault; dismissed.
Natasha Denae Coleman; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, duty to render aid and give information, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to give immediate notice of an accident; for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to give immediate notice of an accident, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Levar F. Daily; violation of protection order, domestic assault, evading arrest, interference with emergency calls, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault; violation of protection order bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges dismissed.
Ryan Matthew Dunlap; shoplifting, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Alison M. Gibson; kidnapping; amended to parental interference, dismissed.
Malieha Harris; failure to appear; sentenced to 15 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jonathan S. Jewell; domestic assault; dismissed.
Bradley Neal Johnson; theft; dismissed.
Jackie Johnson; failure to appear, driving while license revoked, violation of open container law, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear dismissed. For driving while license revoked, sentenced to six months, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of open container law, ordered to pay $25. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Kaylynn Judkins; shoplifting; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Amy Catherine Lerma; driving while license revoked, four counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Dallas Lashun London; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Daphne Rose Martinez; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Jeremy McConnell; two counts failure to appear; dismissed.
Terry Wayne Miller; driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Jake Christopher Reynolds; criminal trespass, prevent/obstruct service of legal process, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
Charles Scott; domestic assault; dismissed.
Kelsey Walls; domestic assault, aggravated assault; dismissed.
