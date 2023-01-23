Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 22, 2022.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 22, 2022.
Autumn Bass; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Brittany Mhilet Bentley; two counts no driver license in possession, failure to appear; for two counts no driver license in possession, sentenced to 10 days. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Kareem Omar Bryant; possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; bound over to grand jury.
Jeffery Donald Courtemanche; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law; failed to appear in court.
Timothy Merle Green; possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism, theft of property, burglary; bound over to grand jury.
Gail Henderson; using a false identification; dismissed.
Barry Jones; speeding, evading arrest; for speeding, ordered to pay $5 plus court costs. For evading arrest, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Terri Christine Lacher; allowing an unlicensed driver to drive; order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Keith Langston; fugitive from justice; dismissed.
Amanda Lynn McCoy; aggravated statutory rape-facilitation; retired 11 months 29 days.
Ronnie Allante Randolph; criminal littering; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Chadwick Standford; attempted theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; bound over to grand jury.
James Douglas Wooley; three counts aggravated assault, assault, assault on a first responder, domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
