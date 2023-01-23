Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 29, 2022.
Sa’nderrica Armstead; assault; amended to offensive touching, sentenced to three months, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Kellie Baldwin; domestic assault; dismissed.
Brandy Lee Braly; two counts vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury.
John C. Brewer; two counts failure to appear; sentenced to 20 days.
Shawn Christopher Brooks; driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia; for driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $15. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes.
Chase Daniel Brown; aggravated assault, violation of protection order, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, two counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Aaron Denver Crosby; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Joshua Dean Drauch; youth tobacco/smoking/hemp/vapor products act violation; sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Timothy Lee Durham; contraband in a penal facility, simple possession/casual exchange, forgery, criminal simulation; bound over to grand jury.
Austin Andrew Elder; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Heather Evans; contempt of court, failure to appear; for contempt of court, sentenced to 24 hours. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Robert Dwight Foster; driving while license suspended, two counts failure to appear on citation; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to five days, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For first count failure to appear on citation, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For second count failure to appear on citation, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Erica Holt; failure to appear; dismissed.
Veronica L. Howard; shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Kevin Hubbuch; reckless driving, violation of financial responsibility law; for reckless driving, sentenced to 48 hours with credit for time served, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs. Violation of financial responsibility law dismissed.
Rex Massey; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Aundra Martez McElroy; two counts failure to appear, allowing dog to run at large; for two counts failure to appear, sentenced to 20 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Allowing dog to run at large dismissed.
Joshua Barry Touchstone; driving while license canceled, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear; for failure to appear, sentenced to five days. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 20 days.
Linda J. Turner; domestic assault; dismissed.
Elvira Maribel Vasquez-Morales; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law, driving without a license; dismissed.
Chrishawn Anthony Wallace; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
William Boyd Watson; failure to appear on citation, second offense DUI, reckless driving, no driver license in possession, violation of seat belt law, violation of open container law, driving on roadways laned for traffic; bound over to grand jury.
