Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Dec. 8, 2022.
Brittany Allen Armstrong; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 days.
Doris Nell Bennett; simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Michael Ray Bennett; casual exchange adult/minor of a schedule II drug, theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Angela L. Brown; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
James Tyler Bush; child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Heather Evans; contempt of court; failed to appear in court.
Gary Lee Gibson; public intoxication; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Justin Ross Gilley; criminal trespass, criminal impersonation, shoplifting; criminal trespass not prosecuted. For criminal impersonation, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For shoplifting, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Maleigha M. Harris; domestic assault; failed to appear in court.
Derrick Devon Jefferally; meth violation with intent, theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Jerry Peyton Jenkins; failure to appear, sexual offender registration form violation; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Sexual offender registration form violation dismissed.
Brian R. Lanier; criminal impersonation, flotation device violation; for criminal impersonation, sentenced to 45 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For flotation device violation, ordered to pay $5 plus court costs.
James M. Magness; domestic assault, assault, abuse of an elderly adult, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice; bound over to grand jury.
Aundra Martez McElroy; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Justin Paul McGill; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device, two counts driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For violation of traffic control device, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Shawn Lamar Mitchell; failure to appear; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Jennifer V. Norrish; domestic assault, public intoxication; domestic assault retired 11 months 29 days. For public intoxication, sentenced to time served.
Tommy Lee Pendleton; driving while license revoked, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Sam Edward Peoples; indecent exposure, failure to appear; for indecent exposure, sentenced to 10 days. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days.
James Earl Posey; criminal trespass; ordered to pay court costs.
Timothy Roger Region; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Dewayne Rollins; disorderly conduct; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Marquis Leontay Russell; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; failed to appear in court.
Rebecca Sauls; theft; sentenced to 10 days.
Karen D. Townsend; failure to give immediate notice of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle; not prosecuted.
Levi Keith Tyler; violation of protection order, domestic assault, aggravated assault-domestic; bound over to grand jury.
Jacques L. White Jr.; domestic assault; failed to appear in court.
Anthony Dupree Yarbrough; driving while license suspended; amended to driving without a license, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
