Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 16, 2023.
Sa’nderrica Vashea Armstead; assault; bound over to grand jury.
Randy Alan Ferguson; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Melinda Faye Fletcher; meth violation with intent, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, fugitive from justice; bound over to grand jury.
Rosie Tamasina Fralix; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For each remaining charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Isiah Latrell Hayes; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; retired 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $400 plus court costs.
William Joe Hicks; driving while license suspended; amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Meta Gayle Hyle; simple possession/casual exchange; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $400 plus court costs.
Timothy Kilpatrick; failure to appear, violation of seat belt law, using a false identification, resisting stop/arrest/search; for failure to appear, sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Violation of seat belt law not prosecuted. For using a false identification, sentenced to 15 days. For resisting stop/arrest/search, sentenced to 15 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Kurtis Lockett; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, violation of light law; not prosecuted.
Larae Alice Madigan; allowing dog to run at large; retired.
Natalie Adaire McGill; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Matthew Nicholson; meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Billy Joe Price; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; meth violation with intent amended to meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 90 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Tracy Ray; schedule II drug: cocaine, tampering with evidence; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Lamon Sands; domestic assault, vandalism, aggravated assault; vandalism bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Tommy Skinner Jr.; two counts first offense DUI, failure to exercise due care, three counts driving while license suspended, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Chrishawn Anthony Wallace; two counts failure to appear; sentenced to 14 days with credit for time served.
Jacob Dean Williams; failure to appear, meth violation with intent, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, aggravated assault, domestic assault; tampering with evidence dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
