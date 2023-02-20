Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 2, 2023.
Magen Nicole Britton; violation of light law, driving without a license; for violation of light law, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. Driving without a license dismissed.
Sally Jean Betker; first offense DUI; amended to reckless driving, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs.
Travis James Brooks; driving without a license, violation of light law; for driving without a license, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For violation of light law, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Cameron Charles Collins; driving without a license, failure to appear; driving without a license dismissed. For failure to appear, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
David Vincent Dantonio; speeding; dismissed.
James Ryan Fox; violation of traffic control device, simple possession/casual exchange; for violation of traffic control device, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Louis L. Hathcoat; failure to appear, aggravated burglary, assault; for failure to appear, sentenced to 14 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Tonya Marie Ann Keller; domestic assault; order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Justin Paul McGill; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. Driving while license revoked dismissed.
Marcus A. Parsons; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $500 plus court costs.
Lizandra Rocero Ramos; driving without a license, failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. All remaining charges dismissed.
Felix David Sanchez; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on the right; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Lee Thompson; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Kurtis D. Townsend; first offense DUI, violation of open container law; bound over to grand jury.
Jacques L. White Jr.; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
