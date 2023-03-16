Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 23, 2023.
Elena Idell Anspach; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law, driving without a license; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For violation of light law, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Christina Lynne Ashton; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Kamden Drake Ayers; violation of financial responsibility law; dismissed.
Christopher Rasteven Brooks; failure to appear, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, joyriding, evading arrest, meth violation with intent; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Zachary Houston Cantrell; two counts interference with emergency calls, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Chandler; driving while license revoked, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days.
Christopher Renard Chandler; possession of drug paraphernalia; not prosecuted.
Shamblee Annette Chandler; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Chasity J. Curtis; failure to appear; sentenced to eight days.
Mickinzie Lawrence Dale; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; speeding dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to five days, ordered to pay court costs.
Aaron Rebekah St. Hilaire; compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Sammy Hoback; improper use of vehicle registration; dismissed.
Amanda Houston; compulsory school attendance penalty, failure to appear; retired three months.
Steve Houston; schedule II drug: cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Ashley Nicole Marsh; compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Tracy Lynn McGee; violation of protection order; sentenced to 220 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Christina D. Riordan; domestic assault; retired six months, sentenced to 25 hours community service.
Brian Thomas Tonsetic; vandalism, criminal littering; dismissed.
Estella Rose Warwick; criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear; criminal impersonation dismissed. For first count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Heather Williams; compulsory school attendance; dismissed.
Jacob Dean Williams; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; dismissed.
James Williams; compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Destiny G. Wise; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
