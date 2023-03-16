Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 23, 2023.

Elena Idell Anspach; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law, driving without a license; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For violation of light law, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.

