Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 9, 2023.
Micheal Leroy Allen Abernathy; burning personal property/land, vandalism, criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Feb. 9, 2023.
Micheal Leroy Allen Abernathy; burning personal property/land, vandalism, criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury.
Racheal Andrews; contraband in a penal facility; bound over to grand jury.
Bobby Bickers; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to three days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Lucas Don Elliott; sexual exploitation of a minor; bound over to grand jury.
Joshua E. Frost; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For shoplifting, sentenced to two days.
Jered Shane Hartis; domestic assault, interference with emergency calls; retired 11 months 29 days.
Daniel Edward Hickman; possession of drug paraphernalia, meth violation with intent, attempted schedule VI drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Ricky Kimbrough; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Brian Lanier; fugitive from justice; dismissed.
Dallas Lashun London; two counts theft; bound over to grand jury.
Lacrecia Nicole Massey Marquez; domestic assault, attempted meth violation with intent, aggravated assault; for attempted meth violation with intent, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Kristen McBride; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Justin Allen Miller; two counts driving while license revoked, speeding, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop, arrest or search, prohibited from possessing firearm violation, violation of light law, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jennifer V. Norrish; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Michael Ray Rakestraw; public intoxication; sentenced to two days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Melinda Dawn Ramsey; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Jacob Ryan Riggins; two counts soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor; bound over to grand jury.
Angelic Saksa; two counts simple possession/casual exchange; for first count, sentenced to 30 days. Second count not prosecuted.
Matthew Rexon Smith; reckless endangerment, meth violation with intent, tampering with evidence, violation of light law, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.