Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Jan. 12, 2023.
Carlie Barber; compulsory school attendance, passing worthless checks; dismissed.
Jason Barber; compulsory school attendance; dismissed.
Hezekiah Ross Carter; driving while license suspended; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Bud Daniel Crabtree; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Jeffrey Allen Crawford; two counts indecent exposure; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Amanda Ann Dalton; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
J.L. Fralix; assault, theft; bound over to grand jury.
Scott Herren; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
James Hicks; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, vehicle entering through highway or stop intersection, driving while license revoked, evading arrest, reckless driving; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Dalton E. Hobgood; domestic assault; sentenced to 10 days.
William Leroy Holbrook; assault; dismissed.
Brittany Jeanette Juarez; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
James Daniel Luna; driving without a license; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Jeremy Lyn McConnell; theft, domestic assault, evading arrest; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Katie Mitchell; tampering with evidence, resisting stop/arrest/search; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Paul Mitchell; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
David Aaron Nix; public intoxication; sentenced to two days.
Christina M. Stegall; contempt of court; sentenced to five days.
Ashley Stone; failure to appear, contempt of court; for failure to appear, sentenced to eight days. For contempt of court, sentenced to five days.
Adam Christian Taylor; assault; bound over to grand jury.
