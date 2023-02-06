Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Jan. 19, 2023.
Kendra Raquel Biggs; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Jan. 19, 2023.
Kendra Raquel Biggs; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Shannon Lee Cook; shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Ryan Michael Holmes; duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to give immediate notice of an accident; dismissed on payment of court costs.
Billy Wayne King; allowing dog to run at large; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Heath B. Liles; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Brett Michael Lyons; contempt of court; sentenced to 15 hours community service.
David Brian McKinney Jr.; shoplifting, unlawful possession of a weapon; bound over to grand jury.
James William Red; domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Levester Smith II; theft; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Sandra Johnson Teeples; theft; dismissed.
James C. Thomas; theft, theft-conspiracy, aggravated burglary-facilitation in concert with two or more persons; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Samuel Seth Underwood; reckless driving, vandalism, public intoxication, false imprisonment, two counts domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, assault on a first responder, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
David Vargas; shoplifting; order deferring proceedings three months.
Meredith Allison Westmoreland; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Brenda Young; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule I drug violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule II drug violation; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.