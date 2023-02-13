Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Jan. 26, 2023.
William Matthew Ables; schedule VI drug violation; amended to simple possession, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Dyllon J. Dale; two counts youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products act violation; retired, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Heather Evans; assault; retired, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Caleb Aaron Fernandez; public intoxication, contraband in a penal facility; retired 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Joseph Fourroux; two counts domestic assault, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Marcus Elwood Gentry; criminal trespass; sentenced to 10 days, issued no contact order.
Preston Bailey Gordon; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Haylee Groover; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule I drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
William Jonathan Brice Hendrix; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Sammy Hoback; improper use of vehicle registration; retired, sentenced to five hours community service.
Jonathan Holladay; aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less; bound over to grand jury.
Tiffany Holladay; aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less; bound over to grand jury.
Stephanie Marie Inman; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Franki Eugene Jones; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Michelle Lufkin; schedule I drug violation, meth violation with intent, schedule III drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Karl Eugene Luna; shoplifting, failure to appear; for shoplifting, sentenced to 20 days, issued no contact order. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Danny Joe McCown; contempt of court, vandalism, failure to appear, two counts assault on a first responder; for contempt of court, sentenced to 20 days. For vandalism, sentenced to 20 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay restitution and court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. For two counts assault on a first responder, sentenced to 30 days.
Cartier De Abelk Meads; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Melinda Daphne Nelson; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Jimmie Peek; domestic assault; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Kaleigh Grace Poulin; child abuse/neglect/endangerment 8 years or less; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Travis Lance Wales; stalking, criminal trespass; dismissed.
Alyssa Arylnn Whitsett; public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest/search, assault on a first responder; for assault on a first responder, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Chivak Kenyon Artura Williams; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, retired 11 months 29 days. Possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Sierra O’Laire Wit; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
