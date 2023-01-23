Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Jan. 5, 2023.
Abbygail Nicole Anthony; speeding, reckless driving; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. Reckless driving dismissed.
Destiny Bonnett; speeding, no driver license in possession; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. No driver license in possession dismissed.
Jerry Brown; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Richard Cordale Brown; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
James Roscoe Bryant; speeding; retired two months, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Holly E. Calvert; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Javier Cruz Candelario; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Amos M. Cox; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Quentin Jamar Curtis; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Marco Antonio Vazquez Diaz; first offense DUI, resisting stop/arrest/search, driving without a license; bound over to grand jury.
Robert Michael Dorough; speeding; retired two months, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Melaisha Driver; schedule II drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Emerson Gerardo Enamorado; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Marcus Elwood Gentry; hunting without a license, hunting/trapping without permission; for hunting without a license, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For hunting/trapping without permission, hunting license revoked for two years, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Colton Allen Giles; first offense DUI, violation of implied consent law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on roadways laned for traffic; bound over to grand jury.
Isaac E. Gomez; violation of move over law, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of move over law, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Joshua Wade Graves; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of light law; schedule VI drug violation amended to simple possession of a schedule VI drug, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Carl Harrell; violation of traffic control device, logbook violation, driver disqualified, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Cary T. Harwell; violation of seat belt law, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, violation of financial responsibility law, no driver license in possession, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag; for violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $25. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Sammy Paul Hoback; driving while license suspended, theft of property, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law; not prosecuted.
Christopher Holbrook; contraband in a penal facility, two counts meth violation with intent, schedule II drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Tyranni Theresa Jane Johnson; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Thomas Grier Jones; third offense DUI, speeding, reckless driving, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Victor Brett Kuehn; driving while license revoked, speeding; driving while license revoked not prosecuted. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Dina Edrey Vasquez Lopez; driving without a license, failure to exercise due care; for driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $20 plus court costs.
Carmen Mariz; violation of light law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; violation of light law not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Christopher L. Marshall; unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law; for unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Fidel H. Martinez; first offense DUI, driving without a license, violation of open container law, registration expired, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Katherine Gutierrez Martinez; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Rogelio Luis Martinez; violation of seat belt law, driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $35. Driving while license suspended amended to driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
John Wayne McCrary III; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $35.
Aundra Martez McElroy; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to two days, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $50. Unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Selene Alejandra Medrano-Aquilar; failure to appear; dismissed.
Ashley Jeane Miller; five counts violation of protection order, coercion of a witness, false reports to officer, domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Edgar Danilo Orellana-Diaz; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Elder N. Perez-Membreno; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of seat belt law; dismissed.
David Pike; failure to appear, simple possession of meth; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served. For simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jose Daniel Ramirezcruz; failure to yield right of way, registration expired; failure to yield right of way not prosecuted. For registration expired, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Timothy Roger Region; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Abby E. Riley; resisting stop/arrest/search; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
April Zeithner Robinson; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Jacob Doran Shelton; driving while license suspended, failure to appear on citation; dismissed.
Gonzalo Rubio Terrones Jr.; first offense DUI, failure to appear; first offense DUI amended to underage DUI, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs. For failure to appear, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days.
Franklin Richard Terry; driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; for driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage not prosecuted.
Tyler James Thompson; reckless driving, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, violation of financial responsibility law, speeding; for reckless driving, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Stephanie Michelle Todd; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Dylan Jacob Townsend; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 24 days, ordered to pay $250 plus litigation taxes. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Seydi Judith Vasquez Vincente; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on roadways laned for traffic; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Britnie Shanell White; simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession without prescription; for simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $750 plus litigation taxes. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes. Unlawful possession without prescription not prosecuted.
