Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 13, 2023.
Tonnia L. Bishop; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 13, 2023.
Tonnia L. Bishop; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Kelsey Clemmons; simple possession/casual exchange, first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Noah McKiniley Crabb; stalking, domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Levar Five Daily; three counts simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Heather Nicole Fussell; child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Larry Paul Holman; public intoxication; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Natasha D. Johnson; meth violation with intent, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway, theft, burglary; bound over to grand jury.
Molly Marie McCann; domestic assault; retired six months.
Bryce Anthony McCray; two counts vandalism; for each count, sentenced to 90 days with credit for time served.
Leroy Miles III; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law; for driving while license suspended, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Adam Carl Packard; driving while license suspended; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Austin Patrick Peters; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving while license suspended, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Margaret D. Roell; contempt of court; sentenced to five days.
Cynthia Sanders; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Shanta Sanders; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Steve Summers; disorderly conduct, public intoxication; bound over to grand jury
Elijah Keaton Tankersley; simple possession/casual exchange, violation of financial responsibility law; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Travis Lance Wales; two counts violation of protection order; bound over to grand jury.
Jacquez L. White Sr.; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Marcus O. Williams; domestic assault, assault; for domestic assault, sentenced to 13 days with credit for time served. Assault not prosecuted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.