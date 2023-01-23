Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 14, 2022.
Tywan Armstrong; violation of protection order; sentenced to 50 hours community service, ordered to pay $100 plus court costs.
Bobby Bickers; three counts criminal trespass; for each count, sentenced to 10 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Christopher Rasteven Brooks; failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, meth possession/casual exchange; failed to appear in court.
Derico Sharon Brown; resisting stop/arrest/search; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Cory Burnett; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Daren Andrew Byers; sexual battery; bound over to grand jury.
April Dawn Chapa; failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to appear; for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to 40 hours community service. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jonathon Michael Freeman; violation of registration law, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; violation of registration law not prosecuted. For leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, sentenced to 20 hours community service, loss of license for one year, ordered to pay court costs.
Bruce Gilbert; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
William Earl Hall; fugitive from justice, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, driving while license suspended, violation of open container law, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Tony Rex Harvell Jr.; public intoxication; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Michael Jeffery Hawk; two counts shoplifting; sentenced to 60 days, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler David Henry; shoplifting; sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
John Robert Houston; evading arrest, meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
L.C. Ingram; criminal trespass; retired 30 days, issued no contact order.
Timothy Glenn Kilpatrick; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Brett Michael Lyons; public intoxication; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Jeremy Lyn McConnell; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Danny Joe McCown; disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest/search, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; for disorderly conduct, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For resisting stop/arrest/search, sentenced to five days with credit for time served. For simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Shawn Lamar Mitchell; aggravated criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest/search; aggravated criminal trespass not prosecuted. For resisting stop/arrest/search, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Jimmie Peek; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Kelvi Eugene Randolph; first offense DUI, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Travis Reynolds; three counts burglary, evading arrest, criminal trespass, theft; bound over to grand jury.
Kevin Slater; criminal trespass; sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Ashley Marie Stone; failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Joseph L. Sullivan; first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, violation of open container law, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Lee Michael Thomason; sexual offender registration form violation; bound over to grand jury.
Hayden Lane Townsend; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; failed to appear in court.
William A. Wallace; violation of no contact order, criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.