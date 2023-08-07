Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 20, 2023.
Ben Edward Adams; assault; bound over to grand jury.
Cassey Lee Beegle; criminal trespass; retired six months, issued no contact order.
Kavaris Dejuan Bowman; arson; bound over to grand jury.
Alvie Denver Bruce; public intoxication; sentenced to one day with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler L. Bruner; public intoxication; sentenced to nine days with credit or time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Christina Sue Burns; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Phyllis Elaine Cagle; shoplifting; order deferring proceedings, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Ryan Cagle; attempted accessory after the fact; not prosecuted.
Lacory Carlton; driving while license revoked, evading arrest; sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
James Michael Crenshaw; simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Charles Edward Daly Jr.; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Corey Forest; evading arrest; ordered to pay court costs.
Brandy Dawn Forrest; joyriding, domestic assault, violation of protection order, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Sarah Earline Frazier; possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear; for possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to time served.
Joshua Johnson; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Carolle Ann Jones; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Destiny Jones; disorderly conduct; retired six months, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Jessie Luna; casual exchange of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, casual exchange of a schedule VI drug; for casual exchange of a schedule II drug, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Bryceton John Mathews; public intoxication; retired, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Robert McGee; shoplifting; sentenced to time served.
Justin Paul McGill; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Christina Riordan; public intoxication; not prosecuted.
Delaurah R. Rolin; domestic assault; not prosecuted.
Christopher Lane Smith; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Wendy Kay Teeples; shoplifting; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Christopher Cody Usery; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
