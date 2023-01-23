Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 21, 2022.

Jesse Bass; theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal simulation, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest, theft of property, meth violation with intent; theft of property amended to joyriding. All charges bound over to grand jury.

Tags

Load comments