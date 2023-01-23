Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 21, 2022.
Jesse Bass; theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal simulation, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest, theft of property, meth violation with intent; theft of property amended to joyriding. All charges bound over to grand jury.
Shamus Omar Birdsong; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Evan C. Bishop; driving while license suspended, reckless driving, evading arrest, mitigated criminal littering, violation of open container law, driving on roadways laned for traffic, violation of stop sign law; bound over to grand jury
Courtney Nicole Burchell; initiating manufacture of methamphetamine, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Kory Cole; failure to appear, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia; for each charge, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Jana Harley McCubbins Covey; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Jimmy Ronald Cummings Jr.; aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal impersonation, domestic assault, theft, interference with emergency calls; bound over to grand jury.
Cuong Quoc Dang; second offense DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, improper lane change; waived preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Ethan Michael Dendy; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Carli Idel Garcia; assault; dismissed by motion of the defendant.
Kacey Wade Griffin; possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, resisting stop/arrest/search, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Tyler Chance Hargrove; meth possession/casual exchange; retired 11 months 29 days.
Natasha K. Kilburn; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Billy Wayne King; allowing dogs to run at large; ordered to pay restitution and court costs.
Donnell J. Mangum; theft, aggravated burglary, domestic assault; not prosecuted on payment of restitution.
Forrest Alex May; failure to appear, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $35. For driving on suspended license, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Tracy L. McGee; violation of protection order; sentenced to 120 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Ashley Leeanne Prosser; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Addison Pene Ruple; simple possession/casual exchange; order deferring proceedings, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
John N. Salemi; first offense DUI, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; first offense DUI amended to reckless driving, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs. Vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway not prosecuted. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $35.
Kaydence Schultz; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Natasha Slater; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Ashley Marie Stone; driving while license suspended, two counts failure to appear; driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, sentenced to five hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. First count failure to appear not prosecuted. For second count failure to appear, sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Shane Don Taylor; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Jordana Lynn Thomas; public intoxication, failure to appear; for public intoxication, sentenced to seven days, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Helen Dabney Thompson; first offense DUI; amended to failure to maintain lane; ordered to pay court costs.
Natasha Lynn Traffanstedt; public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in a penal facility; for public intoxication, sentenced to seven days, ordered to pay court costs. For simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. Contraband in a penal facility not prosecuted.
Johnny Wallace; schedule IV drug violation, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Holly Beth Wilson; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.