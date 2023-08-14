Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 27, 2023.
Benjamin Britton; public intoxication; sentenced to five hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 27, 2023.
Benjamin Britton; public intoxication; sentenced to five hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Latasha Brown Burton; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to five days.
Elizabeth Danielle Colston; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Juan Antonio Encarnacion; shoplifting; not prosecuted.
Carlos Eduardo Herneandez Espinal; domestic assault; pled no contest, sentenced to 16 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order.
Marcus Gentry; criminal trespass, theft; bound over to grand jury.
Stephanie Kincaid; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Jarvis R. Marks; two counts vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Darrell Edwin Martin; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Jeffrey Alan Mayfield-Brown; first offense DUI; amended to reckless endangerment, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs.
James Joseph Mittlestat Jr.; driving while in possession of meth, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule I drug violation; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jack O’Riordan; aggravated assault; retired 18 months, sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Jonathan Daniel Pellegrin; sale of alcohol to a minor, sale of tobacco or vapor products to a minor; sentenced to 80 hours community service, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Jessica Ann Roberts; theft of merchandise; sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Darryl Roth; first offense DUI, public intoxication; bound over to grand jury.
Donald C. Steele; aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Hailey Michelle Stinnett; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For shoplifting, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Brenda Turner; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Kyle Trent Ward; contempt of court; sentenced to one day.
Billy Joe Wininger; contempt of court; sentenced to five days.
Jessica Worster; domestic assault; dismissed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.