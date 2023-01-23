Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 28, 2022.
Timothy Lee Allen; domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Joshua Bates; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Jaquan Jerome Berry; theft of property; amended to joyriding, sentenced to 50 hours community service, ordered to pay costs.
Kelli Leigh Boatner; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Eric Lamont Britton; assault, domestic assault; for assault, sentenced to 120 days, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs. For domestic assault, sentenced to 120 days, issued no contact order, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs.
Cherry Burns; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Willie Authur Ezell; two counts failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange, vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Calan Dalton Foster; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Tray Hollis; assault ; retired six months.
Summer Leigh Hovis; theft of property; failed to appear in court.
Ginger M. Johnson; criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest/search, assault on a first responder, possession of drug paraphernalia; for possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 100 days, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 100 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Nicole Joyce; contraband in a penal facility; bound over to grand jury.
Kevin Dewayne Norwood; driving while license suspended, meth violation with intent, failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 180 days. Meth violation with intent amended to simple possession of meth, sentenced to 250 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 20 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Gerald William Pearce; driving while license revoked, failure to appear, theft of property, domestic assault; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to 28 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For failure to appear, sentenced to 28 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes. All remaining charges dismissed.
Shaaliya Sparkman; two counts vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Thomas Jackson Tucker; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Allie Mikayla Whitaker; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice; failed to appear in court.
Tiffany Denae Williamson; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For shoplifting, sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler Earl Wood; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; failure to appear bound over to grand jury. Driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Jasmine Woodard; domestic assault, criminal trespass; for domestic assault, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $350 plus court costs. For criminal trespass, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Brenda Gayle Young; failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.