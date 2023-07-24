Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 6, 2023.
Sandra Susan Bentley; reckless driving, failure to exercise due care; reckless driving dismissed. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay court costs.
Keswyck K. Bivens; simple possession/casual exchange; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 30 hours community service.
Christina Burns; simple possession of meth, failure to appear; for simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Kyler Matthew Byrge; speeding, reckless driving; speeding not prosecuted. For reckless driving, sentenced to 24 hours, ordered to pay court costs.
Julia Ann Douglas; driving while license suspended, speeding; driving while license suspended amended to driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service. For speeding, ordered to pay court costs.
Jeremiah David Dudley; speeding; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Brandy Dawn Forrest; domestic assault; dismissed.
Jennifer Foster; no driver license in possession, violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jennifer Brannon Jeans; driving without a license, failure to exercise due care; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Shawn Mark Johnson; driving while license revoked, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law; driving while license revoked not prosecuted. For each remaining charge, ordered to pay $50.
Matthew Oates; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to exercise due care, failure to appear; leaving the scene of an accident dismissed. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 48 hours, ordered to pay court costs.
Brady McKinley Rose; underage driving while impaired, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Jennifer Lynn Stites; meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Kristy Stone; failure to appear; dismissed.
Kristy Nichole Stone; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Johnny Eugene Tucker; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Tyler Wayne Womble; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
