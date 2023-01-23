Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for July 7, 2022.
Gavin Bruce; speeding, registration expired, no driver license in possession; for speeding, ordered to pay $2 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Austin Lee Burchell; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Keyla Martiza Carias Lazo; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; speeding not prosecuted. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
James Michal Chapman; first offense DUI, violation of seat belt law, violation of open container law, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
Jesus Escobedo Olvera; driving without a license, speeding, violation of child restraint law; speeding not prosecuted. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Gunawitage Fernando; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Joey Godrey; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Angel Albino Gomez Ruiz; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Cesar Adolfo Morales Gonzalez; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; ordered to pay $6 plus court costs.
Heidi Shae Hoeffner; speeding, driving without a license, registration expired; for speeding, ordered to pay $50. Driving without a license not prosecuted. For registration expired, ordered to pay $2.
Zackary Wyatt Holman; speeding; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Marisa Brianna Holt; criminal simulation; bound over to grand jury.
Joey Godrey; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Michael Thomas Kelly; violation of protection order, speeding; failed to appear in court.
David Patrick Onea Lovell; casual exchange of a schedule II drug, violation of probation, two counts failure to appear; for casual exchange of a schedule II drug, sentenced to 20 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. Violation of probation dismissed. For first count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. For second count failure to appear, sentenced to 15 days.
Clifford Eugene Luna; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Wesley Dylan Magness; violation of financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, meth possession/casual exchange, violation of seat belt law, simple possession/casual exchange; for meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to perform 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $25. For simple possession/casual exchange, order deferring proceedings, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jermarkez Quardre McReynolds; registration expired, driving without a license, speeding; for registration expired, ordered to pay $2. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $2. For speeding, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Kelby Scott Miles; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted
Juwan Anthony Moon; speeding, two counts driving without a license, violation of window tint law, violation of muffler law; for speeding, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For first count driving without a license, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Shikeisha Dionne Nevels; violation of move over law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license, registration expired; for violation of move over law, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay $100 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. Registration expired not prosecuted.
Shayla S. Owen; meth violation with intent, two counts simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Isaac David Phillips; speeding; ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Shelton Paul Simbeck; registration expired, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, violation of financial responsibility law; for registration expired, ordered to pay $2. For driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, ordered to pay $2. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Maksim Skirukha; speeding, no cdl license in possession, excessive weight violation, logbook-no record of duty status, state or international fuel tax violation; dismissed.
John Lee Stephens; speeding, violation of seat belt law; speeding not prosecuted. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $50.
Latasha Ann Stewart; speeding; ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Johnny Sturdevant; intentional tampering/removal/vandalism to device, sexual offender registration form contents required; bound over to grand jury.
Jordana Lynn Thomas; public intoxication; failed to appear in court.
Malik Q. Walker; attempted schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Michelle Renee Wildman; fugitive from justice, driving without a license; dismissed.
Tristan Jerod Wilkins; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of seat belt law; bound over to grand jury.
Elizabeth Jane Williams; first offense DUI, reckless driving, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
