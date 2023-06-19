Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 1, 2023.
Antonio Jose
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 1, 2023.
Antonio Jose Alvarado; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. Driving without a license not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Tyler Ryan Cox; window tint violation, Tennessee license required within 30 days of residency; dismissed.
Royce L. Dunn; first offense DUI, reckless driving, driver license address change required, violation of seat belt law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
James Ryan Fox; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Patricia Ann Garrett; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on the right; driving on the right dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Delisa Elaine Gentry; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Amelia Latish Henderson; first offense DUI, speeding; bound over to grand jury.
James Hicks; forgery, simple possession/casual exchange-fentanyl, casual exchange of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent, contraband in a penal facility, driving while in possession of meth, driving while license revoked; bound over to grand jury.
Caitlyn Nicole Johnson; two counts driving while license suspended, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, two counts violation of financial responsibility law, speeding, violation of registration law, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Tyson Johnson; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to exercise due care; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage dismissed. Failure to give immediate notice of an accident not prosecuted. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Destiny Chauntrice Jordan; two counts violation of light law, two counts violation of financial responsibility law; two counts violation of light law not prosecuted. For each count violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10.
James Micheal Hicks Jr.; driving while license suspended; bound over to grand jury.
Karamo T. Peck Jr. ; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Marsela Siloe Lainez-Bonilla; speeding, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Dana Louis Layton; violation of stop sign law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Boyd Glenn Lewis; registration expired, violation of financial responsibility law; registration expired not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10.
Torrey Wendell Malone; registration expired, violation of financial responsibility law; dismissed.
Manuel Menchu; driving without a license; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Romeo Morales Morales; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; speeding dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Joel Sales-Godindez; speeding, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Kira Yvonne Santa; violation of traffic control device; dismissed.
Seth Michael Shannon; reckless driving, speeding, failure to exercise due care; reckless driving dismissed. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For failure to exercise due care, order deferring proceedings 30 days, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Wendy K. Teeples; two counts failure to appear; for each count, sentenced to six days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Rylan A. Vickers; underage driving while impaired; order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Braxton Lane Woodard; first offense DUI; dismissed.
Alvarado; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. Driving without a license not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Tyler Ryan Cox; window tint violation, Tennessee license required within 30 days of residency; dismissed.
Royce L. Dunn; first offense DUI, reckless driving, driver license address change required, violation of seat belt law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
James Ryan Fox; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Patricia Ann Garrett; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, driving on the right; driving on the right dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Delisa Elaine Gentry; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Amelia Latish Henderson; first offense DUI, speeding; bound over to grand jury.
James Hicks; forgery, simple possession/casual exchange-fentanyl, casual exchange of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent, contraband in a penal facility, driving while in possession of meth, driving while license revoked; bound over to grand jury.
Caitlyn Nicole Johnson; two counts driving while license suspended, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, two counts violation of financial responsibility law, speeding, violation of registration law, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Tyson Johnson; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to exercise due care; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage dismissed. Failure to give immediate notice of an accident not prosecuted. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Destiny Chauntrice Jordan; two counts violation of light law, two counts violation of financial responsibility law; two counts violation of light law not prosecuted. For each count violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10.
James Micheal Hicks Jr.; driving while license suspended; bound over to grand jury.
Karamo T. Peck Jr. ; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Marsela Siloe Lainez-Bonilla; speeding, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Dana Louis Layton; violation of stop sign law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Boyd Glenn Lewis; registration expired, violation of financial responsibility law; registration expired not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10.
Torrey Wendell Malone; registration expired, violation of financial responsibility law; dismissed.
Manuel Menchu; driving without a license; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Romeo Morales Morales; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; speeding dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Joel Sales-Godindez; speeding, driving without a license; for each charge, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Kira Yvonne Santa; violation of traffic control device; dismissed.
Seth Michael Shannon; reckless driving, speeding, failure to exercise due care; reckless driving dismissed. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For failure to exercise due care, order deferring proceedings 30 days, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Wendy K. Teeples; two counts failure to appear; for each count, sentenced to six days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Rylan A. Vickers; underage driving while impaired; order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Braxton Lane Woodard; first offense DUI; dismissed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.