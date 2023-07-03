Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 15, 2023.
Dylan C. Burke; criminal trespass; retired three months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Seth R. Carpenter; violation of youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products act; sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Michael Chandler; meth violation with intent in a drug-free zone, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violation-conspiracy; bound over to grand jury.
Lila Ann Chester; aggravated assault, driving while license suspended, simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Willie Dean Coleman; assault, driving while license suspended, aggravated burglary; bound over to grand jury.
Asher T. Eldridge; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended; simple possession/casual exchange retired six months, sentenced to 30 hours community service. Possession of drug paraphernalia retired. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Chrystal Renay Etheridge; shoplifting; sentenced to 10 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Timothy Frost; compulsory school attendance violation; dismissed.
Fredrick Marshall Gentry; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Joey Lynn Godfrey; failure to appear; sentenced to 20 days with credit for time served.
Jerry Albert Gray; speeding, driving while license suspended; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Allison Dawn Griggs; simple possession/casual exchange; retired six months, sentenced to 30 hours community service.
Richard Lynn Hicks; two counts driving while license suspended, violation of light law, violation of financial responsibility law; for two counts driving while license suspended, sentenced to 12 days with credit for time served. Violation of light law not prosecuted. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50.
Wesley Keith Hubbell; display/possession of canceled/revoked/suspended/altered driver license, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Kevin Latham; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Rickie Littrell; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law, failure to appear; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. For failure to appear, sentenced to three days with credit for time served. All remaining charges dismissed.
Lauro Luna; criminal trespass; retired three months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Allen Myles Noblitt; failure to appear, shoplifting; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Kevin Norwood; driving while license revoked, aggravated assault, domestic assault, harassment; harassment dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Wesley Keith Poarch; aggravated assault; amended to assault, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Jerry Glenn Smith Jr.; public intoxication; sentenced to 11 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Chasity Rose Staggs; casual exchange of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, casual exchange of a schedule III drug, contraband in a penal facility, burglary, theft-conspiracy; burglary and theft-conspiracy dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Ryan Thomson; criminal trespassing; retired three months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Timothy Allen Traylor; public intoxication; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
David Aaron Wix; public intoxication; retired three months, issued no contact order.
Kendrick Young; failure to appear; sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.