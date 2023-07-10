Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 22, 2023.
Indya Burks; five counts child abuse/neglect/endangerment, criminal littering, cruelty to animals, criminal trespass, simple possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
Omar Burks; five counts child abuse/neglect/endangerment, cruelty to animals, criminal littering; for first count child/abuse/neglect/endangerment and cruelty to animals, pled no contest, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Omar Sherief Burks; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, pled no contest, sentenced to six months with credit for time served, driver license suspended for six months, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Cainen Fleming; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order.
Hope Denise Garrett; compulsory school attendance violation, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked, violation of light law; dismissed.
Ronald Grant Jr.; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order.
Brenton D. Hargrove; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; sentenced to two days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Jonas Lavar Hayes; shoplifting; sentenced to community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Adrian Wade Henson; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; retired six months, sentenced to 30 hours community service.
Indya Hilfort; compulsory school attendance violation; bound over to grand jury.
Amanda Houston; compulsory school attendance violation, shoplifting; dismissed.
Curtis Lee Lovell; theft of a firearm, six counts fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, two counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Brittany Danielle Lutz; two counts compulsory school attendance violation, two counts failure to appear; for first count failure to appear, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Second count failure to appear dismissed. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Deterrius McClain; schedule II drug violation, schedule I drug violation, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, meth possession/casual exchange; bound over to grand jury.
James Kevin Moss; criminal trespass; sentenced to time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Daeden Thomas Petty; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Latonya Seay; aggravated burglary, assault; aggravated burglary dismissed. Assault amended to offensive touching, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Joseph Len Smith; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; dismissed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.