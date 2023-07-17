Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 29, 2023.
Glen Allen Anderson; forgery; bound over to grand jury.
Zachary Barnes; domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Melissa Janet Bishop; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jessica Ann Boucher; casual exchange of a schedule II drug, casual exchange of a schedule IV drug, criminal impersonation, shoplifting, three counts failure to appear; for first count failure to appear, sentenced to 20 days. For second count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days. Third count failure to appear not prosecuted. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 20 days.
Derek Allen Bull; two counts driving while license suspended, evading arrest, reckless driving; sentenced to 45 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Darien Shea Burrola; sexual offender registration from contents required, theft of merchandise, aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, aggravated assault, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Jenelle Breanna Clouser; theft of property; amended to joyriding, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Jonathan Wayne Comer; failure to appear, failure to exercise due care, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, violation of financial responsibility law, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; for failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. All remaining charges dismissed.
Charles Rydell Cotton; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Elijah Dequauis Drumwright; driving while license suspended, two counts shoplifting; for first count shoplifting, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Khamya Jade Gentry; attempted schedule VI drug violation; not prosecuted.
Richard Evans Graves; theft of merchandise, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; theft of merchandise dismissed. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Karl Eugene Luna; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Carson Lunn; fugitive from justice; not prosecuted.
Rebekah Joann Lust; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; retired 11 months 29 days.
Wesley Dylan Magness; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Darrell Edwin Martin; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Mollie Martin; allowing dog to run at large, failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Sammy Matias; first offense DUI; amended to reckless driving, sentenced to 24 hours with credit for time served.
Edward Shelton; failure to appear; sentenced to seven days, ordered to pay court costs.
Ruby Jade Shrader; two counts driving while license suspended, speeding; for two counts driving while license suspended, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Shaaliyaha Sparkman; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Amber D. Wade; theft of property, two counts domestic assault, meth possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Chrishawn Anthony Wallace; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Jillian Walls; two counts compulsory school attendance violation; retired six months.
Larry Wayne White; simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication, failure to appear; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 20 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. Public intoxication not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Alan Wade Winans; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of seat belt law; for violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $10. All remaining charges retired 11 months 29 days.
Laura Jane Wiser; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
