Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for June 8, 2023.
Gregory S. Bostater; three counts shoplifting; for first count, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Jayme Burney; domestic assault, aggravated assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Joshua Lewis Cagle; aggravated assault, domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Eric Freshley Chambers; casual exchange; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Darnell Ray Collins; public intoxication; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Kevin Daniel Etheridge; driving while license suspended; retired six months, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Brandy Forrest; aggravated assault, violation of protection order, interference with emergency calls, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Logan Ra’Shawn Gilbert; domestic assault; dismissed.
Raheim Demontirez Hockett; aggravated burglary, three counts aggravated assault-domestic, three counts domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Christopher Wayne Hutton; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Charles Eric Lunsford; sexual offender registration form contents required, criminal impersonation; bound over to grand jury.
Jonathan Ray Melson; underage driving while impaired; amended to reckless driving, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Kelsey Rae Paul; first offense DUI, violation of open container law; bound over to grand jury.
Chasity Rose Staggs; contempt; sentenced to 10 days.
Mark Anthony Thomas; failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, failure to appear; for failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 60 days, ordered to pay court costs. Failure to appear not prosecuted.
Steven Ray Wicks; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Keiron Deonte Williams; domestic assault; retired six months, sentenced to 15 hours community service.
Kevin Woolstrum; two counts compulsory school attendance, public intoxication, failure to appear; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.