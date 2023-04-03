Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 16, 2023.
Bobby Bickers; evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest/search, failure to appear; for evading arrest, sentenced to 110 days with credit for time served. Resisting stop/arrest/search not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Kendra Raquel Biggs; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Kevin Ray Butcher; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, duty to render aid and give information; retired six months.
Tyrese M. Coffey; tobacco or vapor product sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Jessica Daniel Fogg; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Kalyl D. Givens; failure to appear; sentenced to five days with credit for time served.
Felicia Hallmark; shoplifting; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Candise Covey Harney; two counts compulsory school attendance; not prosecuted.
Barry Eugene Holt; driving while license suspended, violation of move over law, violation of financial responsibility law; sentenced to one day, ordered to pay court costs.
Eugene Barry Holt Jr.; failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Austin Jackson; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Marjorie Kresta Jeter; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, improper display of registration plates, failure to appear; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted. For improper display of registration plates, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Zachary Johnson; assault; dismissed.
Casey Dawn Lawrence; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Rebekah Joann Lust; first offense DUI, failure to exercise due care, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving; bound over to grand jury.
Kwamin Dre Massey; public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest/search; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served.
Brandon Martez McCord; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Wendy Gail Oates; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of stop sign law, driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Bharatkumar Patel; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Nirav Patel; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Trushalkamer Patel; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Vishnu Patel; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Adriann Coneal Qualls; violation of open container law, driving while license suspended, violation of registration law, simple possession/casual exchange; for violation of open container law, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 hours community service. For violation of registration law, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For simple possession/casual exchange, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Virletta R. Reynolds; simple possession/casual exchange, schedule IV drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag; simple possession/casual exchange not prosecuted. For schedule IV drug violation, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Sanjaynumar G. Vaduchy; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.