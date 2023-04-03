Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 16, 2023.

Bobby Bickers; evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest/search, failure to appear; for evading arrest, sentenced to 110 days with credit for time served. Resisting stop/arrest/search not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.

