Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 2, 2023.
Richard George Boulais; contraband in a penal facility; amended to simple possession of meth, sentenced to 60 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Jerrone V. Britton; criminal impersonation; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Teresa Matthews Britton; two counts driving while license suspended, failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Two counts driving while license suspended dismissed. Failure to exercise due care not prosecuted.
Carolyn Nicole Collins; casual exchange; sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Christopher Douglas Edwards; speeding; dismissed.
Beckie Frazier; failure to appear, burglary; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Burglary bound over to grand jury.
Brandon Levi Gibson; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Riley McKenzie Hall; speeding, reckless driving; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For reckless driving, sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs.
Todd Allen Harmon; first offense DUI, violation of open container law, improper lane change; bound over to grand jury.
Thomas Michael Allen Hendrix; sexual exploitation of a minor, trafficking for commercial sex act; sexual exploitation of a minor dismissed. Trafficking for commercial sex act bound over to grand jury.
Mason Anthony-Lee Howard; violation of window tint law, violation of seat belt law; violation of window tint law dismissed. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $30.
Zachary Dewayne Kelley; driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired, vehicle entering through highway or stop intersection; not prosecuted.
Tonya McGill; violation of financial responsibility law, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; dismissed.
Cheryl Lynn Moore; speeding; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Ralph Shields Patterson; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Violation of light law not prosecuted.
Holly Peters; resisting stop/arrest/search, shoplifting, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, violation of open container law, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Robbie L. Pierson; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; driving while license suspended dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Harley Zane Pruett; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired; dismissed.
Christopher Brandon Rodriquez; speeding; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Timothy Boyd Rowe; theft; bound over to grand jury.
Porsha Dena Sizemore; violation of seat belt law, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Keonte Lee Williams; speeding; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
