Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 23, 2023.
Chase Daniel Brown; domestic assault; not prosecuted.
Derico Sharon Brown; domestic assault; not prosecuted.
Billy Alexander Holder; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 48 hours with credit for time served, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Elanna Rose Holt; meth violation with intent, contraband in a penal facility, possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal facility dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Summer Leigh Hovis; theft of property, failure to appear; theft of property dismissed. For failure to appear, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Zachary Dewayne Kelley; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Lacrecia Nicole Massey-Marquez; aggravated assault, domestic assault; dismissed.
Jonathan Daniel Pellegrin; sell of alcohol to person under 21 prohibited, tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; for sell of alcohol to person under 21 prohibited, order deferring proceedings 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay court costs. For tobacco or vapor products sales to minors, order deferring proceedings 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Ramajit Raur; tobacco or vapor products sales to minors; retired three months, sentenced to 10 hours community service.
Stacy Richardson; failure to appear; not prosecuted.
David W. Wilburn; criminal littering; retired 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Billy Joe Wininger; shoplifting; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Kendrick Young; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
