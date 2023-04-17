Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 30, 2023.
Micah Quinten Amason; driving while license suspended; sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs.
Danyelle M. Bevil; two counts allowing dog to run at large, nine counts aggravated cruelty to animals; bound over to grand jury.
Gary Justin Brown; burglary, theft; bound over to grand jury.
Austin Lee Burchell; shoplifting; sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Gonzalo Castillo; compulsory school attendance penalty, educational neglect; not prosecuted.
Melissa Dawn Castro; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For failure to appear, sentenced to two days.
Levar Five Daily; schedule III drug violation, schedule I drug violation, meth violation with intent, schedule II drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
James A. Englett; driving while license suspended, improper use of vehicle registration driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway; bound over to grand jury.
Zion Santell Jerry Gray; driving without a license; not prosecuted.
Angel M. Harlow; domestic assault, child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Michael Holt; driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For failure to appear, sentenced to two days.
Dusty Tyler Irby; burglary; bound over to grand jury.
Hunter Wesley Keel; shoplifting; sentenced to two days.
Daniel D. Knight; failure to appear; sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs.
Caleb Daniel Moore; failure to appear, contempt of court; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served. For contempt of court, sentenced to 10 days.
John Taenor Persinger; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
William Joe Pugh; unlawful possession without prescription, driving while license revoked; unlawful possession without prescription not prosecuted. For driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days.
Melinda Dawn Ramsey; driving while license suspended, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law; driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $10. For all remaining charges, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Trevor Anton Rogers; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device, driving without a license, violation of open container law; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. All remaining charges dismissed.
Sean Russell; meth possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Christopher Lee Thompson; two counts failure to appear; not prosecuted.
Hayden Townsend; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days.
Neil Vader; driving while license suspended, violation of motor vehicle ignition interlock device, first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Matthew Wray; meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
