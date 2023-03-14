Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for March 9, 2023.
Taliyah Bradley; contributing to the delinquency of a child; bound over to grand jury.
Trayton Coffey; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, attempted second degree murder; possession of a weapon as a convicted felon bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Trayton Pryce Coffey; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; bound over to grand jury.
Sarah Ann Griffin; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Daniel Wade Harris; violation of protection order, domestic assault; sentenced to 10 days.
Donna Marie Hemness; simple possession/casual exchange, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession/casual exchange not prosecuted. For simple possession of meth, sentenced to $750 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to $150 plus court costs.
Robert Lee Hodge; domestic assault, failure to appear; domestic assault not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to six days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Sondra Nichole Holbrook; passing worthless checks; not prosecuted.
Jason Lawrence Hooper; driving without a license; ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Crystal Jackson; child abuse/neglect/endangerment, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, casual exchange of a schedule V drug; bound over to grand jury.
Glenn King; assault on a first responder, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
James Ray Lanier; violation of protection order; not prosecuted.
Lorna Mitchell; child abuse/neglect/endangerment, meth violation with intent, schedule II drug violation, schedule V drug violation, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, attempted schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Jonathan Clay Nichols; driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to eight days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes. Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage not prosecuted.
Wendy Catherine Parker; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Shelly Price; compulsory school attendance penalty; sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Lourie Michelle Saad; compulsory school attendance penalty; retired six months.
Edward Shelton; allowing dogs to run at large; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay restitution and court costs.
David Stevens; two counts failure to appear, two counts vandalism, two counts theft; bound over to grand jury.
Willie Roy Tatum; schedule V drug violation, meth violation with intent, schedule IV drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violation, violation of window tint law, speeding; bound over to grand jury.
Denitra Datche Ward; driving while license suspended; retired six months.
Alan Baxter Williams; child abuse/neglect/endangerment, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
J’dyn Nasssier Young; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, attempted second degree murder; bound over to grand jury.
