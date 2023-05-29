Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for May 11, 2023.
Jaylen L. Beaman; domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
Justin D. Burchell; two counts drug violation-conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges dismissed.
Shamblee A. Chandler; failure to appear, domestic assault, aggravated assault-domestic; bound over to grand jury.
Billy Cosby Jr.; failure to appear, contempt; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For contempt, sentenced to 15 days.
Anna Curry; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Timothy Loyd Davis; domestic assault, interference with emergency calls; bound over to grand jury.
Tradyn L. Fulton; schedule I drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, possession of a firearm with then intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Edward Harney; shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Donna Marie Hemness; attempted meth violation with intent, simple possession/casual exchange, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
James Hickman; aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment, aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Larry Holman; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Dennis Ray Holt; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
David Christian Jackson; driving while license revoked, failure to appear on citation; driving while license revoked dismissed. For failure to appear on citation, sentenced to two days, ordered to pay court costs.
Chazton J. Joiner; first offense DUI, violation of stop sign law, failure to exercise due care, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Brandy Michelle Lowery; shoplifting; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Jesse Lee Meadows; shoplifting; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Mercedes Breanna Scharisse Myers; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
William A. Owens; driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to five days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Carson Ownby; domestic assault, child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Alhira Krisha Ray; simple possession/casual exchange, registration expired; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Megan Paige Tankersley; shoplifting; sentenced to 12 days with credit for time served, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Shane Don Taylor; use or possession of substance or device to falsify drug test, two counts driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, two counts meth violation with intent, simple possession/casual exchange, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Mark Thomas; schedule II drug violation, two counts drug violation-conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Javier Montez Tibbs; contempt; sentenced to 41 days.
Dylan Jacob Townsend; two counts drug violation-conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges dismissed.
William Travis White Sr.; schedule II drug violation-conspiracy, meth possession/casual exchange, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, schedule V drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
